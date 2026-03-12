72,069 Shares in AB Disruptors ETF $FWD Acquired by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 72,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,000. AB Disruptors ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in shares of AB Disruptors ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 64,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Disruptors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,253,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AB Disruptors ETF by 408.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB Disruptors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,742,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AB Disruptors ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter.

AB Disruptors ETF Trading Up 0.3%

FWD stock opened at $113.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.24. AB Disruptors ETF has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $119.15. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.54.

About AB Disruptors ETF

The AB Disruptors ETF (FWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high growth stocks of companies considered to lead or benefit from societal innovations. Holdings may be of any capitalization, sector, industry, and geography. FWD was launched on Mar 22, 2023 and is managed by AllianceBernstein.

