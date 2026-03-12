6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

6D Global Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and traded as low as $28.78. 6D Global Technologies shares last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 3,094 shares traded.

6D Global Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70.

6D Global Technologies Company Profile

6D Global Technologies, Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXD) is an emerging technology company focused on cybersecurity and blockchain-driven solutions. The firm develops integrated digital security platforms that leverage distributed ledger technology to authenticate products, safeguard supply chains and prevent counterfeiting. Alongside its blockchain offerings, 6D Global’s portfolio includes anti-drone detection and mitigation systems designed to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive sites from unauthorized unmanned aerial vehicles.

At the core of 6D Global’s product suite is a combination of AI-powered analytics, sensor fusion and secure ledger architectures.

