4,193 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Bought by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.8% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,912.50. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $265.00 target price on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of LRCX opened at $218.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $256.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.44 and its 200-day moving average is $171.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.