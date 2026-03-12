26,911 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Purchased by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 124.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $4,533,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $30,725,122. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.29. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.44%.The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.39.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

