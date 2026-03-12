2,505 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Bought by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $312.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.33.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $3,011,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,092.84. This represents a 22.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total value of $3,127,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 117,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,366,997. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 92,845 shares of company stock worth $27,239,631 over the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $299.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.43 and a 52 week high of $313.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.44 and a 200-day moving average of $283.92.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 15.98%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

