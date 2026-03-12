21,328 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Acquired by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Melius Research set a $148.00 price objective on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $816,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 34,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,376.40. This trade represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Vergnano acquired 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 37,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,207.88. This represents a 25.60% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $134.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $146.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

