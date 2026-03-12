190,904 Shares in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 190,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 1,183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 48.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Gen Digital in the second quarter worth $47,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gen Digital Trading Down 2.5%
Gen Digital stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11.
Gen Digital Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is 51.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gen Digital from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Gen Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.
Gen Digital Company Profile
Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.
Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.
