190,904 Shares in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 190,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 1,183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 48.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Gen Digital in the second quarter worth $47,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Gen Digital Trading Down 2.5%

Gen Digital stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 56.76% and a net margin of 12.76%.The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gen Digital from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Gen Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gen Digital

Gen Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.