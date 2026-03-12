11,476 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Acquired by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $218.87 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $256.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $273.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citic Securities upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.35.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

