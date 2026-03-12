10,736 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Bought by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.