ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) & Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Critical Comparison

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) and ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sigma Lithium and ZOOZ Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium $152.36 million 9.47 -$51.07 million ($0.31) -41.77 ZOOZ Power $1.04 million 4.41 -$10.99 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

ZOOZ Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigma Lithium.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sigma Lithium and ZOOZ Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 2 2 2 0 2.00 ZOOZ Power 1 2 1 0 2.00

Sigma Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. ZOOZ Power has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 426.32%. Given ZOOZ Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZOOZ Power is more favorable than Sigma Lithium.

Risk and Volatility

Sigma Lithium has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZOOZ Power has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Lithium and ZOOZ Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium -24.13% -35.97% -9.94% ZOOZ Power N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ZOOZ Power beats Sigma Lithium on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About ZOOZ Power

ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited. The company was formerly known as Chakratec Ltd. and changed its name to ZOOZ Power Ltd. in March 2021. ZOOZ Power Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

