Zacks Research Upgrades Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) to “Hold”

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock opened at $33.53 on Monday. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTMX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 4.9% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 366,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 144,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 86,328 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta’s core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

