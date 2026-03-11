Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for W.R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for W.R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W.R. Berkley’s FY2026 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WRB. TD Cowen cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $67.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.35. W.R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $78.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $3,542,919,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,033,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,596,795,000 after buying an additional 309,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in W.R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,921,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,143,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149,605 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $682,816,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,271,000 after acquiring an additional 289,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co L. Mitsui purchased 112,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.20 per share, for a total transaction of $8,099,107.20. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 58,780,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,243,948,490. This represents a 0.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 9,933,862 shares of company stock valued at $688,134,108 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company’s product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

