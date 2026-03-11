Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for AWI Earnings

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Armstrong World Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.77 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.80%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.43.

NYSE AWI opened at $166.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $122.37 and a fifty-two week high of $206.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,321,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,736,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,321,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,596,000 after purchasing an additional 38,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 18,679.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,279,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,433,000 after buying an additional 1,272,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,027,000 after purchasing an additional 61,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,682,000 after buying an additional 69,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted several medium‑ and long‑term forecasts — including FY2026 to $8.33, FY2027 to $9.01 and a FY2028 view of $9.77 — and raised multiple quarterly estimates (notably Q2 2026 to $2.35 and parts of 2027). These upside revisions support stronger multi‑year earnings momentum and help justify the stock’s positive direction. MarketBeat AWI

The Zacks report is mixed at the quarter level — some small downgrades offset by raises — leaving the consensus for the current full year broadly unchanged. That mixed signal suggests market reaction may hinge on upcoming quarterly results and guidance rather than a clear analyst consensus swing. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose 42.4% in February to ~985,077 shares (≈2.3% of shares outstanding), with a short‑interest ratio of ~1.3 days. That increase signals growing bearish positioning or hedging and could add downward pressure if fundamentals disappoint — or raise volatility if shorts cover aggressively. MarketBeat AWI

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong’s product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

