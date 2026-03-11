Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for CWT Q1 Earnings

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for California Water Service Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $43.93 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $265.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ketron Financial purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,337,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,602,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 954,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is a publicly traded holding company that provides regulated water utility services through its subsidiaries. The company delivers safe, reliable drinking water and wastewater management to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers across California, Hawaii and New Mexico. Its principal operating units include California Water Service, New Mexico Water Service and Hawaii Water Service, each responsible for end‐to‐end water supply operations—from source development and treatment to distribution and customer service.

Founded in 1926 as the California Water Service Company, the group has grown to become one of the largest investor‐owned water utilities in the United States by customer count.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.