Zacks Research Downgrades Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to Hold

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Monday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Adecoagro from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

NYSE:AGRO opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 44.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) is a leading agricultural and renewable energy company with core operations in South America. Founded in 2002 by Argentine entrepreneur Alejandro Bulgheroni, the company has grown into a vertically integrated platform covering crop production, sugar and ethanol manufacturing, and dairy operations. Adecoagro’s business model spans the full value chain, from seed selection and planting through harvesting, processing and distribution of commodities.

The company manages over 700,000 hectares of farmland across Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

