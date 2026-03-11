YouGov (LON:YOU) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 187.80 and last traded at GBX 190, with a volume of 532060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on YouGov from GBX 385 to GBX 380 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 482.

YouGov Trading Down 1.1%

Insider Activity

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 224.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 262.88. The firm has a market cap of £222.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In other news, insider Ashley G. Martin acquired 16,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 211 per share, with a total value of £34,996.46. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About YouGov

YouGov is a global research data and analytics group. Our mission is to offer unparalleled insight into what the world really thinks and does. With operations in the Americas, Mainland Europe, UK and Asia Pacific, we have one of the world’s largest research networks.

Above all, YouGov is powered by reality. That stems from a unique panel of millions of registered members across 64 markets, encapsulating some 18 million shopping trips and millions of interconnected data points. Our unique approach to recruiting and engaging with our panel, combined with our state-of-the-art technology platforms, enables us to deliver real-world, real-time insights that lead to better decision-making and a competitive advantage for our clients.

