Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Short Interest Up 201.3% in February

Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 296,733 shares, an increase of 201.3% from the February 12th total of 98,483 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,890 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,173. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $984.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

About Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

