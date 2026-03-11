WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Short Interest Up 911.1% in February

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 427,984 shares, a growth of 911.1% from the February 12th total of 42,328 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 322,022 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 322,022 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA DEM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.88. 33,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,999. WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.62.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEM. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 271,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index. At the index measurement date, companies within the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index are ranked by dividend yield.

