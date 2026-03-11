WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in OR Royalties Inc. $OR

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OR. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OR Royalties in the third quarter worth $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in OR Royalties in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get OR Royalties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded OR Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on OR Royalties from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

OR Royalties Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52. OR Royalties Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $48.06.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 74.30%.The business had revenue of $90.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OR Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. OR Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

About OR Royalties

(Free Report)

OR Royalties PLC (NYSE: OR) is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.

The company’s core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OR Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OR Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.