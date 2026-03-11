WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Webull Corporation $BULL

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 99,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Webull in the third quarter valued at about $582,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Webull during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Webull by 860.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webull in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Webull by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

BULL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Webull from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Webull from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Webull in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Webull in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Webull from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webull has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of BULL opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Webull Corporation has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of -0.04.

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

