Wilmington (LON:WIL) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 250 and last traded at GBX 254.88, with a volume of 214490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270.

Trending Headlines about Wilmington

Here are the key news stories impacting Wilmington this week:

Get Wilmington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Wilmington from GBX 450 to GBX 475 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wilmington from GBX 465 to GBX 420 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 451.67.

Wilmington Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 286.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 310.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £228.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79.

Wilmington (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 9.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilmington had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.68%. Equities analysts expect that Wilmington plc will post 21.5300004 earnings per share for the current year.

Wilmington Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wilmington acts as trusted partner to customers who are operating in regulated sectors and in the governance, risk and compliance markets. We provide critical data and information to enable our customers to make the decisions needed to maintain compliance with the rules and regulations that apply to them; and we provide training and education to equip our customers with the knowledge and skills to carry out their activities in line with best practice.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.