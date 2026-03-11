Wilmington (LON:WIL) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 250 and last traded at GBX 254.88, with a volume of 214490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270.
Trending Headlines about Wilmington
Here are the key news stories impacting Wilmington this week:
- Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace plans a $60M investment at its Wilmington site in 2026 — could modestly raise local corporate activity and demand for professional services (tangential benefit to media/events providers). GE Aerospace to invest $60M at Wilmington site in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Local business and cultural items — new wealth-advisor hire, Wilmington chosen to host Nuclear Science Week, film festival anniversary, concerts, Special Olympics and college sports — maintain local economic and community activity but have no clear link to Wilmington plc’s revenues. Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Welcomes Wealth Advisor Wilmington Selected as National Host for Nuclear Science Week Uptilt Film Festival 10th Anniversary Brit Floyd to perform in Wilmington
- Neutral Sentiment: Local lifestyle/entertainment pieces (best ranch dressing roundup, college basketball matchup) — useful for local interest but irrelevant to WIL’s corporate outlook. Who has the best ranch dressing in Wilmington? Northeastern vs. UNC Wilmington in CAA Tournament
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple violent crime and officer-involved shooting reports in downtown/Hedgeville areas — increased negative local headlines could pressure local business sentiment but are unlikely to affect Wilmington plc’s UK-focused business materially. Representative links: New video shows moments before deadly officer-involved shooting Wilmington man sentenced to up to 10 years SBI identifies man killed in downtown Wilmington officer-involved shooting
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Wilmington from GBX 450 to GBX 475 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wilmington from GBX 465 to GBX 420 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 451.67.
Wilmington Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 286.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 310.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £228.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79.
Wilmington (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 9.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilmington had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.68%. Equities analysts expect that Wilmington plc will post 21.5300004 earnings per share for the current year.
Wilmington Company Profile
Wilmington acts as trusted partner to customers who are operating in regulated sectors and in the governance, risk and compliance markets. We provide critical data and information to enable our customers to make the decisions needed to maintain compliance with the rules and regulations that apply to them; and we provide training and education to equip our customers with the knowledge and skills to carry out their activities in line with best practice.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wilmington
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.