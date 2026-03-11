What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for USAC FY2028 Earnings?

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of USA Compression Partners in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on USAC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Texas Capital raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.22.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $252.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 11.15%.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 82.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,863,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,383 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 14.1% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,305,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,971,000 after buying an additional 654,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 548,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 26th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) is a Houston-based master limited partnership specializing in natural gas compression services for oil and gas producers. The company offers a full suite of midstream compression solutions designed to enhance production flow and optimize field operations. Its core activities include the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, operation and maintenance of natural gas compression equipment onshore across key U.S. basins.

USA Compression’s product and service offerings encompass new equipment deployment, aftermarket parts and component sales, field service support, and instrumentation and control systems.

