Western Digital Corporation $WDC Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,391 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 127,547 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 551.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 207.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $266.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.86. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $309.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 5.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WDC. New Street Research set a $250.00 price target on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Digital from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Western Digital from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $9,616,638.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $5,108,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,288,807.84. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,795 shares of company stock worth $24,265,884. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

