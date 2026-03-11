Western Digital Corporation $WDC Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,707 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $120,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 57.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 309 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 124.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $5,108,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,288,807.84. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $9,616,638.18. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 92,795 shares of company stock worth $24,265,884 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Bank of America raised their price objective on Western Digital from $197.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $306.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 30th. New Street Research set a $250.00 price target on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.58.

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $266.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.86. The firm has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Western Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $309.90.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.02%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

