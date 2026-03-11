Weatherford International PLC $WFRD Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 97.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 69.8% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 83.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Weatherford International from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Weatherford International stock opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. Weatherford International PLC has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $110.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 28.07%. Weatherford International’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Weatherford International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 100,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $10,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International (NASDAQ: WFRD) is a global oilfield services company specializing in the development, design and manufacturing of equipment and technologies for oil and natural gas drilling, evaluation, completion and production. The company’s core offerings include well construction services such as directional drilling and wellbore positioning, well completion solutions that encompass sand control and zonal isolation technologies, and production enhancement services involving artificial lift systems and well intervention tools.

In addition to its comprehensive service lines, Weatherford provides a range of drilling optimization and reservoir evaluation products.

