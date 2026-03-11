Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Stock Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,775,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $132,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 29,882.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 61,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,463,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,049,000 after buying an additional 1,333,005 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,065,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,808,000 after acquiring an additional 37,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,572,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barrington Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $31.00 target price on Warner Bros. Discovery and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 617,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $17,446,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 691,570 shares in the company, valued at $19,536,852.50. This represents a 47.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zaslav sold 4,004,149 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $113,157,250.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,200,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,489,719.02. This trade represents a 35.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 7,571,827 shares of company stock valued at $213,302,225 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

