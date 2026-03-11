Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Grows Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 157.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,054,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,834,000 after purchasing an additional 79,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 359,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,516,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,752,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 792.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,525,000 after buying an additional 225,181 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 455.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after buying an additional 116,203 shares in the last quarter.

XOP stock opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.59 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $167.42.

Positive Sentiment: Middle East supply risks continue to support crude — WTI briefly rebounded ~2% as Strait of Hormuz tensions and regional disruptions have shaved millions of barrels/day from global flows, a tailwind for E&P names in XOP.

Positive Sentiment: Reported production cuts from major Gulf producers tighten near-term supply — Bloomberg/Reuters reporting that Saudi Arabia and the UAE have trimmed output by several hundred thousand to a few million bpd supports higher crude prices.

Neutral Sentiment: Saudi shipments are being rerouted (Red Sea) — higher Red Sea exports may ease some chokepoint pressure, but flows still fall short of replacing Hormuz volumes; mixed for prices and for XOP.

Neutral Sentiment: Russia's internal oil tax benchmark now exceeds budget targets thanks to higher global oil — signals stronger price backdrop but is more a fiscal note than immediate production change.

Neutral Sentiment: A previously U.S.-sanctioned Chinese oil terminal has resumed operations after an ownership change — could modestly normalize flows to Asia over time, mixed implications for global tightness.

Negative Sentiment: IEA poised to recommend a very large coordinated release of strategic reserves (reports say up to ~400 million barrels) — a major supply injection would put downward pressure on crude and hurt E&P earnings and XOP.

Negative Sentiment: Media reports the IEA/Western allies are discussing the largest-ever release of reserves — market anticipation of coordinated releases and government waivers/coordination (U.S./G7) has already weakened recent rallies.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

