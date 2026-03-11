Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Stock Price Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Free Report) was down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as €68.70 and last traded at €70.70. Approximately 67,585 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €74.70.

Vossloh Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €80.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.45.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications. This division also manufactures concrete ties, switch ties, and concrete elements for slab tracks and level crossing systems. Its Customized Modules division manufactures, installs, and maintains switches and crossings, as well as related control and monitoring systems for light-rail and high-speed applications.

