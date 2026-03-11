Vinva Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ANB Bank boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Republic Services from $271.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Republic Services from $246.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $223.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.21. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.90%.The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

