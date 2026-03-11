Vestcor Inc Lowers Holdings in Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO

Vestcor Inc lessened its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,131 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 348.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,459,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,555,000 after buying an additional 5,020,602 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5,283.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,731,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,610,000 after buying an additional 2,681,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,664,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 129.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,820,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at $47,789,000.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Millicom International Cellular SA has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.28.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 22.62%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.80 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Millicom International Cellular SA, trading under the TIGO brand, is a Luxembourg‐headquartered telecommunications and media company that provides a range of mobile, cable broadband, digital television and enterprise services. Through its integrated infrastructure, the company delivers voice and data connectivity, high‐speed internet access and pay‐television packages to millions of customers, supported by ongoing investments in network coverage and capacity.

Established in 1990 by Swedish investor Jan Stenbeck, Millicom has grown into a multi‐regional operator focused primarily on Central and South America.

