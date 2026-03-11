Vestcor Inc Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Vestcor Inc trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 57.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,345 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 92.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, January 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $108.92 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

