Vestcor Inc Boosts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,787 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 20.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,946,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,459,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.1% in the third quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 5,627 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $617,225.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 141,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,556,345.49. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laurie Baker sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $235,011.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 94,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,240,331.20. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 54,625 shares of company stock worth $5,995,193 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CPT opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.48. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.17 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.29). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.43%.The firm had revenue of $396.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 118.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.41.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

