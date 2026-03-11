Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a 3.8% increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of VET stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,224. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.84. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.29 and a 52-week high of C$16.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.00.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. In each market, the company relies on a host of drilling and well completion techniques to keep production at attractive levels.

