Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 31st

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a 11.1% increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Verisk Analytics has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.02. 611,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,234. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $164.60 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.71 and its 200-day moving average is $224.83.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.22. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 357.00%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

