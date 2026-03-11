Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.39 and last traded at C$12.39, with a volume of 517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.21.

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$301.51 million, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Vecima Networks had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of C$73.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.1799065 EPS for the current year.

Vecima Networks Inc delivers scalable software, services, and integrated technologies for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates in three segments: Video & Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery & Storage, and Telematics. The Video & Broadband Solutions segment delivers scalable, flexible broadband and video networks for cable and telecommunications operators to meet tomorrow’s bandwidth demands. The Content Delivery & Storage segment develops advanced applications that protect, transform, and deliver visual media.

