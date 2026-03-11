Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,948 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $15,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $2,130,090,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,105 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,688,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,704 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,402,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,727,000 after purchasing an additional 133,839 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 2,251,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,416,000 after purchasing an additional 107,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VT opened at $143.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $100.89 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.97. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.