Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG Position Boosted by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 62.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 521.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VOOG opened at $432.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $439.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.98. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $456.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

