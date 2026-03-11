Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 256,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 103,768 shares.The stock last traded at $326.65 and had previously closed at $327.19.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

