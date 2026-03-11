VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Short Interest Update

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,115 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the February 12th total of 42,067 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,078 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,078 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Israel ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 8,950.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $988,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 1,095.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Get VanEck Israel ETF alerts:

VanEck Israel ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:ISRA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.15. 5,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average is $58.07. The firm has a market cap of $133.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.01. VanEck Israel ETF has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $65.54.

VanEck Israel ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.