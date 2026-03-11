VanEck Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK) Short Interest Update

VanEck Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 86,715 shares, an increase of 728.8% from the February 12th total of 10,463 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,240 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 76,240 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VanEck Africa Index ETF Price Performance

VanEck Africa Index ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,329. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $140.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.73. VanEck Africa Index ETF has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $30.85.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Africa Index ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFK. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Africa Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Africa Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Africa Index ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in VanEck Africa Index ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Africa Index ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Africa Index ETF

The VanEck Africa Index ETF (AFK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS GDP Africa index, a GDP and market-cap-weighted index of companies generating a majority of their revenues in Africa. AFK was launched on Jul 10, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

