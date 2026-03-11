Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 16,331 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,126,879 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 16,331 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $83,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,551,258 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after buying an additional 115,285 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 278.4% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,157 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 33,959 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Capital Pty Ltd now owns 113,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Momentum Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $3,459,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $682,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 40,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,149.19. The trade was a 21.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard C. Adkerson sold 248,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $15,576,346.80. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 3,509,119 shares in the company, valued at $220,372,673.20. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 603,140 shares of company stock valued at $37,660,139 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of FCX stock opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCX

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.