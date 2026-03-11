Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,713 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $110,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $5,692,035,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 96,316.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,888,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,356,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,920,107,000 after purchasing an additional 711,560 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,291,557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,248,384,000 after buying an additional 383,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15,055.5% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 320,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,722,000 after purchasing an additional 318,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.32, for a total value of $1,374,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,476.80. The trade was a 15.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 458 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $437,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,148,060. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 6,915 shares of company stock worth $6,317,097 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
Costco Wholesale stock opened at $997.36 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $844.06 and a 12-month high of $1,067.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $442.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $967.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $935.85.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company had revenue of $69.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.
Key Headlines Impacting Costco Wholesale
Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target to $1,125, citing strong membership income and continued traffic strength after Costco’s latest quarter — a clear vote of confidence from an analyst following the earnings beat. BTIG Raises Costco (COST) Target
- Positive Sentiment: Truist also lifted its target (to $977) after the quarter, highlighting continued operating strength even as it kept a Hold stance — supporting the case that fundamentals remain solid. Truist Lifts PT on Costco
- Positive Sentiment: Sales momentum persists: February comparable sales were reported up ~7.9% with e‑commerce growing ~21.8%, data that helps justify Costco’s premium multiple. Do Costco’s February Comparable Sales Justify Its Premium Valuation?
- Positive Sentiment: Expansion initiatives: local reports show Costco secured land for a new Port St. Lucie store and is building another standalone gas station — ongoing retail expansion that supports long‑term growth. Costco, Port St. Lucie, OK $6 million land deal
- Neutral Sentiment: Daiwa raised its target to $975 but kept a Neutral rating — a modest tweak that signals mixed views among brokers despite the company’s solid results. Daiwa Securities Adjusts Price Target on Costco
- Neutral Sentiment: Several feature pieces and comparisons (including analyses vs. Walmart and long‑term price targets like a $1,500 scenario) are driving debate about how much upside is left given Costco’s premium valuation. These are more narrative/valuation pieces than near‑term catalysts. Is Costco Stock Going to $1,500?
- Neutral Sentiment: Costco continues product and partner rollouts (e.g., specialty merchandise and third‑party vendors on Costco.ca) that expand offerings but are unlikely to move the stock immediately. Costco quietly adds something F1 fans didn’t expect
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that Costco has “quietly slashed prices” on popular items could pressure gross margins even if they boost traffic — a potential near‑term headwind for profitability. Costco quietly slashed prices on popular items
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting the shares may already be fairly valued and analysts flagging membership growth as a potential headwind add downside risk for a stock trading at a premium multiple. Costco: Continued Operating Outperformance, Shares Fairly Valued
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.
Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.
