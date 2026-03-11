Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,664,735 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,194,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,664,735 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $156,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $871,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 67.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 613,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 61,218 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Curtis Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 112,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,034.80. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex G. Morrison sold 38,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $556,604.08. Following the sale, the director owned 110,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,772.96. This trade represents a 25.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on UUUU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Energy Fuels from $26.75 to $27.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Energy Fuels to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Energy Fuels Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.34, a current ratio of 30.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.45 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels Inc has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 130.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company’s core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels’ operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

