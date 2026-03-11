Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,966,019 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3,464.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966,019 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $184,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 63.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.37. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $105.95.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 9.59%.The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other news, EVP Neil Green sold 6,000 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $518,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,175.85. The trade was a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $106,450.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,504 shares in the company, valued at $315,570.24. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,013 shares of company stock valued at $14,337,635. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. New Street Research set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis’s business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

