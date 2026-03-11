Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,843,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,723 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.82% of Golub Capital BDC worth $66,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1,321.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 157,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 146,860 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,542.0% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 128,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 124,102 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 279.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,529,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,632 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.7% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 2,630,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,625,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 397,514 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.45. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 38.57%.The company had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 124.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded Golub Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $15.00 price target on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

