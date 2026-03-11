Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF $HODL

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,114,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,543 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.08% of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF worth $133,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HODL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,206,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 104.7% during the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 127,136 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management increased its stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 249,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

HODL stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $35.76.

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency. HODL was launched on Jan 4, 2024 and is issued by VanEck.

