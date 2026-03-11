Van ECK Associates Corp Has $94.66 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $94,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Zoetis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 295,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 19.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,119,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,751,000 after purchasing an additional 183,686 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.2% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 438,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,228,000 after acquiring an additional 40,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Zoetis by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,436,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,565,000 after purchasing an additional 917,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.91.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $120.52 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $172.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.