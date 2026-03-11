Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,603 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.86% of Qorvo worth $72,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 560.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.67. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $106.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.50. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.10 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Qorvo has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Qorvo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eighteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QRVO

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo’s product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.