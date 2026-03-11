Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2,266.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,689,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,533,133 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $165,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Copart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.9% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Copart by 13.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Copart by 22.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 25,137 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,753.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,314.90. This trade represents a 30.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Copart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities raised Copart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Copart Stock Down 3.4%

CPRT opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 16.68%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart’s business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

