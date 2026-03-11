Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 43,690 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,690 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $58,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $5,833,593.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 279,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,916.84. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $334.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.23. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Read Our Latest Report on KO

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.